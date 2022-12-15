Coach coach Kevin Stefanski noted that Cooper (hip) looked good in practice Thursday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Though the Browns list Cooper as having a hip issue, Cabot reports that the starting wideout is working through a core muscle injury. The team's final injury report will confirm Cooper's official participation level at practice Thursday, but Anthony Poisal of the Browns' official site relays that Cooper will not carry an injury designation ahead of Saturday's contest against the Ravens.