Cooper brought in eight of 12 targets for 113 yards and two touchdowns in the Browns' 31-23 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

Cooper opened the scoring with a 25-yard touchdown grab just 5:58 into the game to cap off an impressive nine-play, 75-yard drive. He also found the end zone near the end of the contest on a seven-yard scoring reception and eclipsed the century mark for the second time in the last three games while facing a normally stingy Bills secondary. Cooper has one more game remaining to cultivate his solid connection with Jacoby Brissett, a Week 12 home matchup versus the Buccaneers, before Deshaun Watson takes over under center against his old Texans squad in Week 13.