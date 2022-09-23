Cooper secured seven of 11 targets for 101 yards and a touchdown in the Browns' 29-17 win over the Steelers on Thursday night.

Cooper paced the Browns in receiving yards and targets for the second straight game while adding an 11-yard first-quarter touchdown for his second score in the last four days. The veteran wideout has displayed excellent chemistry with Jacoby Brissett after a quiet Week 1, and he could once again have his opportunities versus the Falcons in a Week 4 road dome environment a week from Sunday.