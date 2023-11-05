Cooper brought in all five targets for 139 yards and a touchdown in the Browns' 27-0 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

With Deshaun Watson back under center and apparently healthy, Cooper was a prime beneficiary, recording a team-high receiving yardage tally, one that included his second touchdown of the campaign on an 11-yard scoring grab in the second quarter. Cooper's yardage total was a season-high figure, and the performance was his third of over 100 yards this season. The veteran wideout's fantasy prospects appear bright the rest of the way if Watson remains healthy, but the entire Browns offense has an unenviable Week 10 road assignment against the Ravens.