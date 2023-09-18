Cooper (groin), who is listed as questionable, is going to see how he feels pregame, but there's optimism he'll suit up for Monday's game against the Steelers, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Sunday morning that Cooper was considered unlikely to play, but the extra day off must've been beneficial for the wideout. If he suits up, there's a chance Cooper is limited Monday night, so fantasy managers should still proceed with caution. The veteran caught three of seven targets for 37 yards in the season-opening win over Cleveland before aggravating a groin injury he dealt with during training camp.