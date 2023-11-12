Cooper recorded six receptions on nine targets for 98 yards in Sunday's 33-31 win over the Ravens.

Deshaun Watson (ankle) concentrated targets between Cooper, David Njoku and Elijah Moore, though Cooper was by far the most efficient with the work. He was most effective working deep down the field, tallying receptions of 28 and 25 yards as well as a pair of 17-yard gains. Cooper now has at least 90 yards in six of nine games this season.