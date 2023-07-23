Cooper is considered day-to-day after suffering a minor tweak during Sunday's training camp practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The good news is that Browns general manager Andrew Berry said the tweak wasn't related to Cooper's offseason core muscle surgery, but it's presumably likely the star wideout still misses a few practices, as Cleveland figures to be extremely cautious this early in training camp. The 2015 first-round pick was stellar during his first season with the Browns in 2022, posting his third 1,000-plus yard campaign over the past four years while securing a career-high nine touchdowns. When healthy, Cooper will attempt to build a rapport with Deshaun Watson, who's looking to bounce back after a subpar six-game stretch following a lengthy suspension last year.