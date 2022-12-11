Cooper (hip), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Bengals, is being viewed as a game-time decision leading up to the 1 p.m. ET kickoff, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rapoport's report suggests Cooper's Week 14 status is more up in the air than a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN two and a half hours earlier, which implied that the receiver is expected to play Sunday in the absence of a pregame setback. At this stage, Cooper is probably more likely than not to play, but the coaching staff presumably wants to get a close look at the wideout during his morning workout before committing to him being available. Fantasy managers will get clarity on Cooper's status one way or the other when the Browns release their inactive list around 11:30 a.m. ET.