The Browns listed Cooper (hip) as a non-participant on Tuesday's estimated practice report, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Cleveland didn't host a practice session Tuesday, but if the team had, Cooper would have been a spectator while he tends to a hip injury that he picked up in Sunday's loss to the Bengals. In addition to the hip issue, Cooper appears with a "rest" designation alongside his name on the injury report, so the Browns are seemingly still counting on him suiting up this Saturday against the Ravens. What Cooper is or isn't able to do on the practice field Wednesday and Thursday will ultimately have more sway with regard to his status for Saturday.
