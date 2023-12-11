Cooper recorded seven receptions on 14 targets for 77 yards in Sunday's 31-27 win over the Jaguars. He also lost a fumble.

Cooper was targeted a season-high 14 times, marking his third game of the campaign with double-digit opportunities. He took advantage with his highest yardage total since Week 10, primarily on receptions in the short and intermediate areas of the field. While his stat line was positive overall, Cooper did lose a fumble midway through the second quarter that led directly to a Jacksonville touchdown. He should continue to see plenty of volume with Joe Flacco under center, though Cooper will see a suddenly stout Chicago defense in Week 15.