Cooper recorded four receptions on nine targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 27-14 win over the Texans.

Cooper was expected to receive a lift in production with Deshaun Watson under center, but Watson showed considerable rust in his first game since Week 16 of the 2020 season. As a result, despite seeing a fairly typical rate of targets in the offense, Cooper sputtered to a poor game. In addition to the switch to Watson, the Browns could rely heavily on the run game thanks to a matchup against the Texans that they controlled throughout. That's much less likely to be the case in Week 14 against the Bengals, so Cooper should be in a decent position to bounce back.