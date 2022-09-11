Cooper secured three of six targets for 17 yards in the Browns' 26-24 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Cooper's final line underscores how modest his role was in his first taste of regular-season action with the Browns, but the veteran had a key nine-yard reception on the team's final drive to put the ball in position for a subsequent game-winning 58-yard field goal by rookie Cade York. Cooper's fantasy upside is likely going to be capped by Jacoby Brissett's typically cautious style of play for the time being, but fantasy managers will hope for an appreciable boost in a Week 2 home matchup against the Jets.