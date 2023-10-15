Cooper caught four of eight targets for 108 yards in Sunday's 19-17 win over the 49ers.

Most of Cooper's yardage came on a 58-yard catch in the second quarter, and he added a highlight reel grab along the sideline for 26 yards in the third. After being held to one catch with rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson under center in Deshaun Watson's (shoulder) first absence, Cooper was much more effective with PJ Walker at quarterback, accounting for more than half of Walker's 192 passing yards. Cooper's ceiling will continue to be capped as long as Watson's unavailable, but the starting quarterback could be back as soon as Week 7 against the Colts.