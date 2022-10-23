Cooper secured three of four targets for 74 yards in the Browns' 23-20 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

Cooper's stat line -- and very likely the game result, for that matter -- would have been different had his 34-yard touchdown grab with just over two minutes remaining would have stood. However, Cooper was rightfully called for pushing off Marcus Peters, and Cade York subsequently saw his 61-yard field goal attempt partly blocked. Cooper's yardage total did lead Cleveland on the afternoon, and although his touchdown streak was snapped at two games, he's now eclipsed the 70-yard mark on four occasions in the last six games. Cooper and the Browns face off with the division-rival Bengals in a Week 8 Monday night battle.