Cooper (hip) caught two of seven targets for 42 yards in Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Bengals.

Cooper came into this one nursing a hip injury, but he quickly proved himself healthy enough to perform, catching Deshaun Watson's first pass of the game for an 18-yard gain. They connected only once more on six other attempts, though. Watson's still shaking off the rust, and Cooper has been negatively impacted as a result, mustering only 82 yards in Watson's two starts. The quarterback and wide receiver will both be looking to pick things up in Week 15 against the Ravens.