Cooper (heel) is inactive for Thursday night's game against the Jets.

As the contest approached on a short week, Cooper was listed as a non-participant during Tuesday's practice, as well as estimated sessions both Monday and Wednesday. With the Browns' top pass catcher slated to miss his first game of the season, Elijah Moore and Cedric Tillman are on track to lead the team's WR corps in Week 17, while top TE David Njoku should remain a key target for QB Joe Flacco.