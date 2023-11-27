Cooper (ribs) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game in Denver, Ashley Bastock of Cleveland.com reports.

Cooper exited in the second half after taking a hit to the ribs from Broncos safety P.J. Locke. The veteran wide receiver caught just two of six targets for 16 yards prior to the injury. Cleveland lost both Cooper and quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (concussion) in Sunday's game, and it remains to be seen if either will be available in Week 13 against the Rams.