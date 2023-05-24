Cooper (abdomen) is not practicing at OTAs this week, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Cooper had core muscle surgery back in February, and that typically comes with a recovery timeline of 6-8 weeks. While Cooper was in attendance at OTAs Wednesday, he was working off to the side with the training staff. There's no reason to rush the 28-year-old veteran onto the field ahead of training camp. Cooper should be 100 percent in time for padded practices.