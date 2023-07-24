Cooper (undisclosed) is working on the side at Monday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Cooper is at least getting some work in after suffering an undisclosed tweak Sunday. The top wideout's injury is confirmed to be unrelated to his offseason core muscle surgery, but Cooper's health will still need to be monitored until he's back as a full participant. Elijah Moore, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cedrick Tillman and David Bell stand to see increased first-team reps as long as Cooper is sidelined.