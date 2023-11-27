Coach Kevin Stefanski said after Sunday's 29-12 loss to the Broncos that X-rays on Cooper's rib injury came back negative, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Cooper exited due to a rib injury in the second half, but he avoided any broken ribs. These X-ray results suggest Cooper could have a chance to play in Week 13 against the Rams, but his practice participation throughout the week will be worth monitoring, as will that of quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (concussion), who also left the loss to Denver in the second half.