Szmyt converted his lone field-goal attempt from 37 yards in Saturday's 19-17 preseason win over the Rams.

Szmyt calmly drilled his kick through the middle of the goal posts with no time left on the clock. It finished a perfect preseason for the Szmyt, who was successful on all three FGA and one XPA. Meanwhile, Dustin Hopkins converted from 28 yards out and was wide left on his lone extra-point try, his second missed XPA in preseason work. A 53-man roster projection from Zac Jackson of The Athletic pegs Szmyt over Hopkins for the placekicking job, but that comes with the caveat that Szmyt has never kicked in a regular season NFL game.