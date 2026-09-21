Szmyt made all three of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries during the Browns' 23-19 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Szmyt tied things up at 3-3 with a 50-yard field goal midway through the first quarter before connecting on two, 34-yard field goals across the next two frames. It was the first time since Week 11 of the 2025 season that Szmyt connected on three field goals, and his production will fluctuate on a week-to-week basis given the Browns' inconsistency on offense. He's made all seven of his kicking attempts (four field goals, three extra points) through the first two games of the 2026 regular season.