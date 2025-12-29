Szmyt went 2-for-2 on field-goal tries and made his only PAT in Sunday's 13-6 win over the Steelers.

Szmyt was able to make multiple field goals for the second straight week, converting a 50-yarder in the first quarter before later adding a 33-yard make in the fourth. The kicker has now gone 22-for-25 on field-goal attempts, including 6-for-7 from 50-plus yards, while making 23 of 24 extra-point tries over 16 contests in his first NFL campaign.