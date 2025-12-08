Szmyt converted his lone field-goal attempt and both extra-point tries in Sunday's 31-29 loss to Tennessee in Week 14.

Szmyt, who rebounded from a zero-point effort in Week 13, could have had a couple more points, but Cleveland opted to go for two points after each of its two fourth-quarter touchdowns. His make came from 38 yards out. The rookie kicker has been successful on 85 percent (17-of-20) of his tries, but Cleveland's poor offense rarely puts him in the position to be of great value for a fantasy team. Szmyt's 20 field-goal attempts ranks 29th in the NFL.