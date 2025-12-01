Szmyt did not attempt a field goal or a PAT in Sunday's 26-8 loss to the 49ers.

Szmyt went without a field-goal try for the first time this year, and he didn't garner an extra-point attempt for the first time since Week 6. The rookie will look to get back on track in Week 14 against the Titans, in what may be the Browns' most winnable remaining contest this season.