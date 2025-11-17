Browns' Andre Szmyt: Makes all four kicks in Week 11
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Szmyt converted all three field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point try in the Browns' 23-16 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.
Szmyt's makes came from 30, 24 and 46 yards out, as he accounted for 10 of the Browns' 16 points against Baltimore. In his first season as an NFL kicker, Szmyt has made 15 of 18 field-goal attempts and 15 of 16 extra points through 10 games. Kicking in this Cleveland offense, Szmyt is not a recommended fantasy target.
