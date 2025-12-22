Szmyt was successful on two field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Bills in Week 16.

The Browns' offense played about as well as it could, and it led to Szmyt recording eight points, his third most this season and best since Week 10. Unfortunately for Szmyt and Cleveland's offense, running back Quinshon Judkins suffered season-ending leg and ankle injuries, which will impact the kicker's opportunities to score going forward. He's been successful on 20 of 23 field-goal attempts and 22 of 23 extra-point kicks.