Szmyt converted all three of his field-goal attempts and went 4-for-4 on PAT tries in Thursday's 37-13 preseason win over the Patriots.

Szmyt is the only kicker on Cleveland's roster, and the Syracuse produce rewarded the Browns' faith in him with a perfect performance Thursday. He served as the Browns' kicker for the entire 2025 regular season, converting 24 of 27 field-goal attempts. The Browns are expected to have one of the league's worst offenses again in 2026 after scoring the second-fewest points in the 2025 regular season, so Szmyt's opportunities are likely to remain limited, Thursday's busy exhibition outing notwithstanding.