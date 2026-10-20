Szmyt went 2-for-3 on field-goal attempts and made his only PAT during Sunday's 13-10 win over the Ravens.

Szmyt made multiple field goals for the fifth week in a row. The kicker made his first try from 48 yards in the third quarter before missing another 48-yard try wide left with 3:44 left in regulation. Szmyt was able to get the last laugh though, nailing a game-winning 37-yard field goal as time expired in the fourth quarter. On the year, Szmyt has gone 12-for-13 on field-goal tries while making eight of nine extra-point attempts over six games.