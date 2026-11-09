Szmyt went 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts and made his only PAT during Sunday's 23-22 overtime loss to New Orleans.

Szmyt was able to convert multiple field-goal tries for the eighth straight game, and his three makes matched a season high for the 28-year-old. The kicker made a 41-yarder in the second quarter and a 30-yard attempt in the third quarter before tying the game up at 16-16 with a 51-yard make with eight seconds left in regulation. Szmyt has now gone 19-for-21 on field-goal tries, including 3-for-3 from 50-plus yards, over nine contests so far during the 2026 campaign.