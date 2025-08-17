Szmyt converted both of his field-goal attempts and an extra-point kick in Saturday's 22-13 preseason win over Philadelphia.

Szmyt showed off his leg with a 49-yarder in the second quarter and later was successful on a 33-yarder. He's in camp along with Dustin Hopkins, who nailed a 46-yarder earlier in the game. Hopkins is expected to open the regular season as Cleveland's placekicker, but he's coming off a 2024 season in which he made just 18-of-27 field-goal attempts. Hence, the decision to bring in Szmyt as competition.