Szmyt missed his lone field-goal attempt and made his only extra-point try during the Browns' 32-13 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

Szmyt was unable to connect on a 47-yard field goal early in the second quarter, which would have extended the Browns' lead to 10-3. It was his third missed field goal of the season, and he is now 10-for-13 on field-goal attempts and 12-for-13 on point-after tries through the first eight games of the regular season.