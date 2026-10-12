Szmyt made both of his field-goal attempts but missed his lone extra-point try during Sunday's 17-12 loss to the Jets on Sunday.

Szmyt paced the Browns' scoring in the first half with made field goals from 25 and 41 yards in the first and second quarter, respectively. He missed his first PAT of the season in the fourth quarter in what would have extended Cleveland's lead to 13-10, but both teams battled the elements during Sunday's contest at MetLife Stadium. Szmyt has made all 10 of his field-goal attempts and has gone 7-for-8 on extra-point tries through the first five games of the regular season, with two of his made field goals coming from 50-plus yards. The Browns will head back home for a Week 6 AFC North tilt against the Ravens on Oct. 18.