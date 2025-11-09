Szmyt made both of his field-goal attempts and each of his two extra-point tries during the Browns' 27-20 loss to the Jets on Sunday.

Szmyt tied the game at 17-17 after connecting on a 45-yard field goal as time expired in the first half, and he followed that up with a 29-yard chip shot late in the fourth quarter to make it a one-score game. It was the third time this season that Szmyt made two or more field goals in a game, and he is now 12-for-15 on field-goal attempts and 14-for-15 on extra-point tries through nine regular-season games.