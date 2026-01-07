Szmyt went 24-for-27 on field-goal attempts and 25-for-26 on extra-point tries across 17 games with the Browns in 2025.

Szmyt did not kick in a regular-season game in two years after joining the league in May of 2023. However, he managed beat out Dustin Hopkins for the Browns' starting kicking job for 2025 after a strong preseason. Szmyt had a shaky NFL debut against the Bengals in Week 1, when he missed a field goal and an extra-point try in a 17-16 loss. He settled down after his debut, and after the Browns' Week 9 bye, he made all 14 of his field-goal attempts (including three makes from 50-plus yards) and all 13 of his point-after tries across nine games. Szmyt enters the offseason as an exclusive rights free agent, meaning he'll likely kick for the Browns in 2026.