Szmyt made his lone field-goal try and both of his extra-point attempts during the Browns' 21-17 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

Szmyt connected on a 31-yard chip shot late in the second quarter to give the Browns a 10-7 lead heading into halftime. The rookie kicker has attempted three kicks or less in each of the last four games due to Cleveland's offense struggling to move the ball down the field. Szmyt has gone 6-for-8 on field-goal attempts and 7-for-8 on extra-point tries through the first five games of the regular season.