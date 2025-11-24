Browns' Andre Szmyt: Perfect in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Szmyt made his only field-goal attempt and went 3-for-3 on extra-point tries in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Raiders.
Szmyt made his mark in the fourth quarter, nailing a 53-yard field goal to give Cleveland a 17-3 lead. The kick was his first field-goal attempt of 50-plus yards since Week 6, but he made the most of his opportunity. Szmyt has now gone 16-for-19 on field-goal tries, including 3-for-4 from 50-plus yards, while converting 18 of 19 PATs over 11 contests this year.
More News
-
Browns' Andre Szmyt: Makes all four kicks in Week 11•
-
Browns' Andre Szmyt: Nails four kicks in Week 10 loss•
-
Browns' Andre Szmyt: Misses lone field-goal attempt•
-
Browns' Andre Szmyt: Makes every kick Sunday•
-
Browns' Andre Szmyt: Makes three field goals in loss•
-
Browns' Andre Szmyt: Perfect day in London•