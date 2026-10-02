Szmyt made both of his field-goal attempts and all three of his extra-point tries Thursday in a 27-24 win over Pittsburgh.

Szmyt's first field goal was pretty clutch, as he nailed a 44-yarder to give Cleveland an eight-point lead midway through the fourth quarter. However, the second-year kicker's next FG was much more dramatic -- he sailed a 56-yarder through the uprights with 10 seconds remaining to give his team a three-point victory. Szmyt has quietly emerged as one of the most consistent kickers in the NFL, as he's made 22 consecutive field-goal tries dating back to last season. His 56-yard game-winner Thursday was the longest of his career so far.