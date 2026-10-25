Szmyt went 2-for-3 on field-goal tries while making all three of his extra-point attempts during Sunday's 27-24 win over Tennessee.

Szmyt converted exactly two field goals for the fifth straight week while Sunday's performance marked his sixth in a row with multiple field-goal makes. The kicker made a 28-yarder as time expired in the first half before hitting the right upright on a 43-yard miss with 14:09 left in the fourth quarter. Szmyt got his redemption later though, nailing a game-winning 32-yard try in the final seconds of the game. The 28-year-old has now gone 14-for-16 on field-goal tries while making 11 of 12 PATs over the first seven contests during the 2026 campaign.