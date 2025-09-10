Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Wednesday that Szmyt will kick for the Browns in their Week 2 matchup against the Ravens, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Stefanski added that Szmyt is a young kicker and he expects him to improve throughout the season. The Syracuse product was shaky in his NFL debut, missing one of two extra-point attempts and a 36-yard field-goal try that would have put the Browns ahead in the fourth quarter. Szmyt will look to rebound from his Week 1 performance in Baltimore on Sunday.