Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday that Szmyt will remain the team's kicker for Sunday's game in Baltimore, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The Syracuse product was shaky in his NFL debut during this past Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Bengals, missing one of two extra-point attempts and a 36-yard field-goal try that would have put the Browns ahead in the fourth quarter. Despite the 26-year-old's rough performance, the Browns haven't worked out any other kickers this week, and Stefanski is optimistic that Szmyt will improve as the season rolls along. However, another poor showing by Szmyt in Week 2 could prompt Stefanski to rethink the team's plans at kicker moving forward.