Szmyt converted 1-of-2 field-goal attempts and 1-of-2 extra-point kicks in Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Bengals in Week 1.

Szmyt, who made his NFL debut, was fine in the first half, drilling a 45-yard field goal just before halftime, but missed both of his second-half tries wide right. Those were obviously big misses for the Browns, whose defense played well enough to steal a win. Szmyt won the job this summer, outkicking incumbent Dustin Hopkins, who was coming off a poor 2024 and missed kicks in preseason games. Whether Szmyt rushed his approach, or if the NFL stage was too much for him, Cleveland may consider looking at kickers this week.