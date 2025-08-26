Szmyt is positioned as the Browns' starting placekicker after the team waived Dustin Hopkins on Tuesday, per Kelsey Russo of the team's official site.

Cleveland will move forward with Szmyt rather than Hopkins, who converted just 67 percent of his field-goal attempts across 16 regular-season appearances with the team last season. Szmyt impressed for the St. Louis Battlehawks in the UFL in spring, when he converted 19 of 21 field-goal attempts (90.5 percent), and he'll now get an opportunity to prove he can maintain similar accuracy during the regular season of the NFL.