Billings agreed to terms Thursday on a contract with the Browns, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Billings played a key role along Cincinnati's defensive line in 2019, and he now remains in division via a move to Cleveland. The 25-year-old doesn't possess much fantasy value for IDP leagues, due to his lack of sack production, but he stands to secure a steady role shoring up the Browns' run defense.

