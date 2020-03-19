Browns' Andrew Billings: Heads to Cleveland
Billings agreed to terms Thursday on a contract with the Browns, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Billings played a key role along Cincinnati's defensive line in 2019, and he now remains in division via a move to Cleveland. The 25-year-old doesn't possess much fantasy value for IDP leagues, due to his lack of sack production, but he stands to secure a steady role shoring up the Browns' run defense.
