Billings has opted out of the upcoming season due to COVID-19 concerns, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Billings -- who logged 35 tackles and a sack for the Bengals in 2019 -- signed a one-year contract with the Browns back in March, worth $3.5 million. The 25-year-old had been expected to be part of the team's defensive tackle rotation, along with Sheldon Richardson and Larry Ogunjobi.