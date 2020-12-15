Sendejo suffered a concussion in Monday's 47-42 loss to the Ravens, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Sendejo will need to clear the league's five-step concussion protocol before returning to the lineup. The veteran safety has enjoyed an every-snap role this season, and with Ronnie Harrison (shoulder) on IR already, the Browns could be without both starting safeties for this Sunday's game against the Giants. Sheldrick Redwine is the top candidate to replace Sendejo at free safety, although Tedric Thompson could make a case for the job as well.
More News
-
Browns' Andrew Sendejo: Good enough to go for Week 12•
-
Browns' Andrew Sendejo: Tagged as questionable•
-
Browns' Andrew Sendejo: Good to go for Week 7•
-
Browns' Andrew Sendejo: Unable to practice Wednesday•
-
Browns' Andrew Sendejo: Double-digit tackles in Week 2•
-
Browns' Andrew Sendejo: Lands with Cleveland•