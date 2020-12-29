The Browns placed Sendejo on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday.
Sendejo either contracted the virus or came into close contact with someone who did. If the veteran safety is simply a close contact, he could be available for Sunday's season finale against the Steelers, provided he continues to test negative. Sheldrick Redwine will start at free safety if Sendejo sits out.
More News
-
Browns' Andrew Sendejo: Will return Sunday•
-
Browns' Andrew Sendejo: Ruled out for Sunday night•
-
Browns' Andrew Sendejo: Diagnosed with concussion•
-
Browns' Andrew Sendejo: Good enough to go for Week 12•
-
Browns' Andrew Sendejo: Tagged as questionable•
-
Browns' Andrew Sendejo: Good to go for Week 7•