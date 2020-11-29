Sendejo (groin) is active for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.

Sendejo's status stood in question after he was listed as a non-participant for the first two practices of the week, but a limited session Friday kept hope alive for his Week 12 availability. After suiting up for 15 games in 2019 for the Eagles and Vikings, Sendejo remains without a game missed in 2020 as he enters a matchup against Jacksonville's 29th-ranked scoring offense.