Sendejo (shin) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Bengals, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The shin injury kept Sendejo from practicing to start the week, but it won't keep him off the field come game day. Sendejo hasn't missed a snap all season and should continue to play a key role in Cleveland's secondary against a Bengals offense that could go more pass-heavy than usual with starting running back Joe Mixon (foot) unavailable.