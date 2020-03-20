Browns' Andrew Sendejo: Lands with Cleveland
Sendejo is signing a one-year, $2.25 million contract with the Browns, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Sendejo was a consistent starter for the Vikings from 2015 to 2017, but a groin injury limited him to five appearances in 2018 and he then signed with Philadelphia last offseason. The Eagles ended up waiving him in November, at which point Sendejo landed back with the Vikings and ended up starting a couple more games. He'd ideally be used as a No. 3 safety and key special teams player, but the current state of Cleveland's depth chart suggests the 32-year-old might get a starting job.
More News
-
Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Makes impact for Vikings•
-
Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Superb performance in comeback win•
-
Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Expected to start at safety•
-
Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Questionable Week 11•
-
Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Won't play Week 10•
-
Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Sits out practice Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Where to draft Gurley with Falcons
Todd Gurley has traded his Rams horns for Falcons wings. Will it lead to a Fantasy resurgence,...
-
2020 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.
-
Three landing spots for Todd Gurley
Todd Gurley's time with the Rams has come to an end. Here are the three best landing spots...
-
Rams cut Gurley, Cooks next?
The Rams cut Todd Gurley on Thursday, opening up a huge opportunity in their backfield.
-
3/19 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew breaks down all of the news from day 3 of free agency week, including the impact...
-
Chargers projections with Taylor starter
The Chargers say they are sticking with Tyrod Taylor at quarterback. Here's what it means for...