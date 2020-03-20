Play

Sendejo is signing a one-year, $2.25 million contract with the Browns, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Sendejo was a consistent starter for the Vikings from 2015 to 2017, but a groin injury limited him to five appearances in 2018 and he then signed with Philadelphia last offseason. The Eagles ended up waiving him in November, at which point Sendejo landed back with the Vikings and ended up starting a couple more games. He'd ideally be used as a No. 3 safety and key special teams player, but the current state of Cleveland's depth chart suggests the 32-year-old might get a starting job.

